Covid-19: 20,087, hospitalisations back under 1000

The Ministry of Health has reported 20,087 new community cases today, and hospitalisations are back under 1,000.

The new figures come just as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined new changes to vaccina mandates, vaccine passes and the Traffic Light System earlier today.

Eleven Covid-19 related deaths have also been reported. Two are from Northland, five from Auckland, one in Bay of Plenty and three in Wellington. Of these, one was in their 30s, one in their 60s, another in their 70s, four in their 80s and four in their 90. Six were men and five were women.

Of the new community cases, there are 727 in Northland, 4122 in Auckland, 1726 in Waikato, 1290 in Bay of Plenty, 505 in Lakes, 1064 in Hawke's Bay, 919 in Mid Central, 388 in Whanganui, 679 in Taranaki, 339 in Tairāwhiti,276 in Wairarapa, 1259 in Capital and Coast, 720 in Hutt Valley, 584 in Nelson-Marlborough, 3468 in Canterbury, 319 in South Canterbury, 1631 in Southern and 56 in West Coast DHBs. There are 15 cases of unknown location.

Some 43 cases were also detected at the border today.

The active case total is now at 119,766.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped down to 960. Of those, 23 are in Northland, 158 in North Shore, 217 in Middlemore, 201 in Auckland, 85 in Waikato, 38 in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Lakes, four in Tairāwhiti, 39 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, six in Whanganui, 21 in Mid Central, 15 in Hutt Valley, 40 in Capital & Coast, five in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson-Marlborough, 51 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury and 19 in Southern. Some 31 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 194 first doses, 388 second doses, 29 third primary doses, 3,972 booster doses, 208 paediatric first doses and 4,028 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.