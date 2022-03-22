Covid-19: 20,907 cases, 15 deaths

Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported 20,907 Covid-19 cases today, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases at 17,020.

Though it's an increase in cases, the ministry says it's not unexpected as there is less testing and reporting over weekends.

Some 34 cases were also detected at the border.

The ministry reported 15 Covid-19 related deaths as well today. Of those, nine are from Auckland, three from Waikato, and three from Wellington. One was in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 70s and five in their 80s. Eight of those who died were men and seven were women.

Of the new community cases, there are 802 in Northland, 4291 in Auckland, 1882 in Waikato, 1218 in Bay of Plenty, 594 in Lakes, 1243 in Hawke's Bay, 954 in Mid Central, 399 in Whanganui, 636 in Taranaki, 382 in Tairāwhiti, 323 in Wairarapa, 1377 in Capital and Coast, 808 in Hutt Valley, 683 in Nelson-Marlborough, 3488 in Canterbury, 318 in South Canterbury, 1439 in Southern and 50 in West Coast DHBs. There are 20 cases are of unknown location.

The active case total is now at 119,131.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 1,016. Of those, 28 are in Northland, 170i n North Shore, 227 in Middlemore, 210 in Auckland, 79 in Waikato, 39 in Bay of Plenty, 10 in Lakes, four in Tairāwhiti, 43 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, 19 in Mid Central, 23 in Hutt Valley, 45 in Capital & Coast, eight in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson-Marlborough, 56 in Canterbury, two in South Canterbury and 23 in Southern. Some 25 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 183 first doses; 322 second doses; 21 third primary doses; 3,763 booster doses; 198 paediatric first doses and 3,717 paediatric second doses administered around the country yesterday.