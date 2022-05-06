Covid-19: 24 deaths, 7,347 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 7,347 new cases and 24 Covid-related deaths today.

The deaths reported today include people who died over the past three days, with 12 others since April 6. Two people were in their 40s; one in their 50s, one in their 60s; seven in their 70s; eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90. One person was from Northland, eight from Auckland; four from Waikato; one from Bay of Plenty; one from Lakes DHB area; one from Taranaki; one from MidCentral; two from the Greater Wellington region; two from Canterbury and three from Southern DHBs. Of the deaths, 13 were female and the rest were male.

The total of reported deaths is now 845, with the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths at 15.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 7,555, compared to last week's 7,540. There are now 973,797 cases in total since the pandemic began and 52,870 active cases.

Of today's cases, Auckland cases are at 2,346. West Coast (64) beats Tai Rāwhiti (64) for the lowest new case numbers today, while Canterbury records 1,261 and Southern has 721 new cases. South Canterbury (99) is the next after Tai Rāhwiti to record low case numbers.

There are now 363 hospitalisations, down from yesterday's 386. There are 137 people across the three Auckland DHBs -Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Auckland hospitals. Elsewhere, Wairarapa and West Coast have one person in hospital, while Canterbury has 66 cases (down from two yesterday). Some 18 people are in intensive care units.

Ofthe eligible Māori population, 521,057 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (91.2%); 504,110 are fully vaccinated (88.3%), and 235,148 are boosted (54.4% of those eligible). For 5 to 11-year-old Māori, 40,825 have had their first dose (35.3%) while 13,129 second doses have been administered.(11.4%).