Covid-19: 24 more Covid related deaths

Today's Covid update from the Ministry of Health sees 7.050 new community cases and 24 Covid-related deaths.

Twelve of those deaths have happened in the past four days, and 12 have died since April 25.

Of these people, 10were women and 14 were men. Two were from Northland; six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes DHB area, one from Taranaki; one from Hawke’s Bay; one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region; three from Canterbury; five from Otago/Southland.

Three people were in their 50s; two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s; seven were in their 80s, and seven were aged over 90.

The death total is now at 1,267 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of today's cases, Auckland has under 2,000 (1,962) but still remains the highest number. Elsewhere, Northland has 209, Whanganui 106, Canterbury 1,075 and Wairarapa 64. Just three cases are of unknown locations.

There are 42,233 active cases and 1,207,717 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Some 70 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisation numbers are at 361 across the whole country. In the three Auckland DHBs, Counties Manukau has 34, Auckland has 70 and Waitematā has 43. Elsewhere there are 19 in Capital & Coast, one in Tai Rāwhiti, nine in Bay of Plenty, 33 in Southern and 30 in the Waikato. Some 14 people are in intensive care units.