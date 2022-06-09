Covid-19: 27 more deaths; rolling average of case numbers declines

The Ministry of Health is reporting 7,927 new community cases and 27 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,059 – last Thursday, it was 6,937.

The total of reported deaths with Covid-19 is now at 1,294, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14. Some 22 of these deaths have happened in the past five days, and five have died since March 29.

Of those who died, 14 were women and 13 were men. Nine were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from the Lakes DHB area, one from Taranaki; one from Mid Central, five from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from Canterbury, and two from the Southern region.

One person was in their 40s; two were in their 60s, seven were in 70s; nine were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Of the new cases, Auckland sees 2,239 cases today. Elsewhere, Northland has 165, Waikato has 558, Mid Central has 319, Canterbury has 1,177 and West Coast has 73. Three cases are of unknown location.

There are 42,398 active cases in the community and 1,215,822 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Some 96 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisations have increased from yesterday's 361 to 393 today. In Auckland's three DHBs, there are 54 in Waitematā, 37 in Counties Manukau and 71 in Auckland. Elsewhere there are 26 in Capital and Coast, 51 in Canterbury, four in Lakes, 29 in Southern and 35 in Waikato. Some 12 people are in intensive care units.