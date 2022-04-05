Covid-19: 30 in intensive care, 23 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported an increase in cases today, with 14,120 new community cases of Covid-19.

Though a slight increase from yesterday's 10,205 cases, the ministry says it's not unexpected to see lower testing and reporting over weekends. Still, the seven-day rolling average of cases is declining, with today's average at 12,785, compared to last Tuesday's 15,665.

There are also 23 Covid-19 related deaths being reported today, which includes people dying over the past nine days, and takes the publicly reported death total to 428 and the seven-day rolling average to 18.

Of the deaths, 10were women and 13 were men. Eight of the deaths were from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, two from Wellington, two from Lakes, one from Canterbury and one from Southern DHBs. One person was in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, eight in their 80s, and seven were over 90.

Of the new community cases today, there are 713 in Northland, 2,351 in Auckland, 1,217 in Waikato, 742 in Bay of Plenty, 365 in Lakes, 693 in Hawke's Bay, 773 in Mid Central, 337 in Whanganui, 556 in Taranaki, 178 in Tai Rāwhiti, 128 in Wairarapa, 902 in Capital and Coast, 489 in Hutt Valley, 577 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2,225 in Canterbury, 279 in South Canterbury, 1,456 in Southern and 127 in West Coast DHBs. Just 12 cases are of unknown location.

Some 48 cases were also detected at the border, and the active case total is now at 89,477

Hospitalisations continue to decline, with 692 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care. Of these, 31 are in Northland, 105 in Waitematā, 127 in Counties Manukau, 101 in Auckland, 77 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, 14 in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 28 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, four in Whanganui, 21 in Mid Central, 15 in Hutt Valley, 15 in Capital & Coast, two in Wairarapa, 15 in Nelson-Marlborough, 49 in Canterbury, eight in South Canterbury, five in West Coast and 29 in Southern hospitals. Some 30 people are in intensive care units, an increase of five from yesterday.

There were also 62 first doses, 161 second doses, 24 third primary doses, 1,735 booster doses, 69 paediatric first doses and 1,232 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.