Covid-19: 34 deaths; 17,148 cases

Public health director Dr Caroline McElnay has reported 17,148 cases today from the Ministry of Health headquarters.

McElnay has also confirmed a record daily high with Covid-19 related deaths, with 34 deaths today. The total of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is now 303.

"Sadly this is not unexpected and overseas experience shows us the death of people with Covid-19, including Omicron, lag reported community cases and hospitalisations," McElnay said.

People who died in the past 10 days but were only recently reported to the ministry are among the deaths being recorded today. Delays in reporting have been linked to persons dying from Covid-19, rather than with Covid-19, and Covid being identified after their deaths."

Of today's deaths, 27 were over the age of 70, Dr McElnay says. One person was in their 30s, another in their 50s, and five in their 60s. Half of the deaths were male and the other half were female.

"Our thoughts are with all of their whānau and friends at this time."

Of the new cases, there are 730in Northland, 2899 in Auckland, 1566 in Waikato, 967 in Bay of Plenty, 479 in Lakes, 1015 in Hawke's Bay, 910 in Mid Central, 447 in Whanganui, 706 in Taranaki, 250 in Tairāwhiti, 210 in Wairarapa, 1035 in Capital and Coast, 617 in Hutt Valley, 690 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2816 in Canterbury, 318 in South Canterbury, 1404 in Southern and 79 in West Coast DHBs. Just 10 cases are of unknown location.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 is now at 842. Of those, 26 are in Northland, 143 in North Shore, 173 in Middlemore, 151 in Auckland, 75 in Waikato, 28 in Bay of Plenty, nine in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti, 41 in Hawke's Bay, 17 in Taranaki, eight in Whanganui, 19 in Mid Central, 16 in Hutt Valley, 30 in Capital & Coast, one in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 64 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury, three in West Coast and 23 in Southern hospitals. Some 26 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 72 first doses, 172 second doses, 18 third primary doses, 2,156 booster doses, 106 paediatric first doses and 2,929 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.