Covid-19: 6,242 cases, 11 deaths, 553 hospitalisations

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,242 new community cases of Covid-19 on Easter Monday, and also 11 Covid-19 related deaths.

Age and location breakdowns of the deaths, which occurred over the past two days, are unavailable today.

The seven-day rolling average of reported cases is now 7,986, down from last Monday's 10,169.

Of today's new cases, there are 295 in Northland, 1,375 in Auckland, 463 in Waikato, 264 in Bay of Plenty, 105 in Lakes, 187 in Hawke's Bay, 269 in Mid Central, 94 in Whanganui, 223 in Taranaki, 53 in Tai Rāwhiti, 69 in Wairarapa, 425 in Capital and Coast, 226 in Hutt Valley, 178 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,066 in Canterbury, 136 in South Canterbury,746 in Southern and 63 in West Coast DHBs. Just five cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are at 553 today. Of these, 293 are in the Northern Region (Northland, Waitematā, Auckland, Counties Manukau, seven of which are in ICU), 37 in Waikato (three in ICU), 28 in Bay of Plenty (one in ICU), 11 in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti (one in ICU), 10 in Hawke's Bay (two in ICU), 13 in Taranaki (one in ICU), three in Whanganui (one in ICU), 18 in Mid Central (three in ICU), 21 in Hutt Valley, 17 in Capital & Coast, four in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson-Marlborough (one in ICU), 52 in Canterbury (two in ICU), three in South Canterbury, two in West Coast and 28 in Southern hospitals (one in ICU).