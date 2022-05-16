Covid-19: 7,061 cases, five deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 7,061 new community cases and five Covid-19 related deaths today.

The death total is now at 978, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of these people, three were women and two were men. Three people were from the Southern region; one was from Auckland and one was from Bay of Plenty. One person was in their 50s, one person was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90.

Of the new cases, there are 205 in Northland, 2,413 in Auckland, 551 in Waikato, 249 in Bay of Plenty, 121 in Lakes, 216 in Hawke's Bay, 234 in Mid Central, 93 in Whanganui, 194 in Taranaki, 57 in Tai Rāwhiti, 74 in Wairarapa, 509 in Capital and Coast, 177 in Hutt Valley, 223 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,005 in Canterbury, 117 in South Canterbury, 568 in Southern and 52 in West Coast. Some three cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are at 415 today. Counties Manukau and Waitematā are now equal with 49 cases, with 87 in Auckland DHB. Elsewhere, Tai Rāwhiti has zero, Whanganui, Wairarapa and West Coast have one each, and Lakes (4) follows as the next DHB to have the lowest number of cases. Some 11 people are now in intensive care units.