Covid-19: 7,441 cases, 29 deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting 7,441 new cases and 29 Covid-19 related deaths today, as the country heads into the weekend.

Of the deaths today, it includes 14 people who have died in the previous two days, and 15 people who died between March 24 and May 7. Fourteen were women and fifteen were men. Six were from Auckland; one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, two from Hawke's Bay, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, four from the Greater Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, six from Canterbury, and four from Southern.

Two people were in their 20s, three in their thirties, three in their fifties, four in their sixties, six in their seventies, three in their eighties and eight over the age of ninety.

The death total is now at 940, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of today's cases, Whanganui is recording the lowest number of cases with 56. Tai Rāwhiti, which is usually the region with the lowest case numbers, has 61. Southern has recorded 742, Canterbury has 1,110 and Auckland has 2,503 new cases.

The active case total is now at 52,826, with confirmed case numbers at 1,026,715. Some 78 cases were detected at the border.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is now 398. Auckland DHB hospital numbers have risen back to triple digits, with 100 today. Waitematā (52) and Counties Manukau (31) remain at stagnant levels. Elsewhere, Canterbury has 54, Southern has 21 and Tai Rāhwiti has no one in hospital. Some six people are in intensive care units.