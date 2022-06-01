Covid-19: 8,182 cases, 13 deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting 8,182 new cases and 13 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,893 – last Wednesday, it was 7,308.

The death total is now at 1,185 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of the deaths, six were female and seven were male. Four were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one each from Bay of Plenty, Tai Rāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Hutt Valley, Capital and Coast, Nelson Marlborough, and Southern. One person was in their 40s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

Of the new cases today, there are 2,534 in Auckland. Elsewhere, Lakes has 99, Taranaki has 234, Capital and Coast 716, Canterbury has 1,322 and Southern has 592. Tai Rāwhiti has the lowest recorded number of new cases again (45).

Hospitalisations have dropped to 373. Across all three Auckland DHBs, there are 136 hospitalisations (36 in Waitematā, 34 in Counties Manukau and 66 in Auckland). Elsewhere, there are 11 in Northland, one each in West Coast and Wairarapa, 52 in Canterbury, 14 in Mid Central and 29 in Southern. Some eight people are in intensive care units.

There are 48,236 active cases in the community and 1,165,498 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Some 89 imported cases were also detected.