Covid-19: 8,270 cases, five deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 8,270 new community cases and five Covid-19 related deaths today.

The deaths reported today take the total number of deaths to 602, with the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths at 12.

Of the deaths, one from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, two from Mid Central and one from Tai Rāwhiti. One was female and the rest were male. One was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was over 90.

Of today's new cases, there are 364 in Northland, 708 in Waitematā, 597 in Auckland DHB, 537 in Counties Manukau 641 in Waikato, 360 in Bay of Plenty, 149 in Lakes, 282 in Hawke's Bay, 317 in Mid Central, 118 in Whanganui, 277 in Taranaki, 61 in Tai Rāwhiti, 85 in Wairarapa, 524 in Capital and Coast, 265 in Hutt Valley, 265 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,455 in Canterbury, 190 in South Canterbury, 989 in Southern and 87 in West Coast DHBs. Just nine cases are of unknown location.

The numbers for hospitalisations only include the northern regions of Northland and the three Auckland DHBs. Data for the rest of the country, which the ministry says is unavailable at this time, will be updated on the health ministry's website as soon as possible.

There are 305 people in total with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care across Northland, Auckland, Waitematā, and Counties Manukau DHB hospitals today. Seven of these are in ICU.

There were also two first doses, 18 second doses, 234 booster doses, six paediatric first doses and 155 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.