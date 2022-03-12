Covid-19: 853 in hospital, 7 more deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 18,699 new community cases today, and seven additional Covid-19 related deaths.

Three of the deaths occurred in the Auckland region, and one each in Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington and Canterbury.

Four were male and three were female.

The ministry says one person was in their fifties, and two each were in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

"This is another reminder that the Omicron variant can still cause serious illness and/or death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions," the ministry said in their Saturday update.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 105.

853 people, with an average age of 59, are currently in hospital with the virus, with 17 in ICU.

579 are in hospitals across Tāmaki Makaura (North Shore 172, Middlemore 199, Auckland 208).

In other regions, 19 people are in hospital in Northland 19, and in Waikato 69, Bay of Plenty 28, Lakes 12, Tairāwhiti 3, Hawke’s Bay 23, Taranaki 10, MidCentral 18, Whanganui 2, Hutt Valley 19, Capital and Coast 33, Wairarapa 5, Nelson Marlborough 3, Canterbury 22, and Southern 8.

Today's cases

The majority of today's new community cases are in our largest city Auckland (6,077), with Waikato (1,700) and Bay of Plenty (1,247) also having more than a thousand cases.

In other areas, there are 670 new community cases across the Northland DHB region, and in Lakes 496, Hawke’s Bay 730, MidCentral 667, Whanganui 162, Taranaki 462, Tairāwhiti 377, Wairarapa 169, Capital and Coast 1,545, Hutt Valley 937, Nelson Marlborough 424, Canterbury 2,028, South Canterbury 118, Southern 848, and West Coast 32.