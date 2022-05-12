Covid-19: 9,392 new cases, ICU numbers drop

The number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has dropped to single digits - the first time in a long while during the Omicron outbreak.

Only seven people with Covid-19 are in intensive care units, among 398 hospitalisations being reported today by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry is also reporting 9.392 new cases and nine Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths, which include eight people who have died over the past two days and one person who has died since May 5, four were women and the rest were male. One person was their 70s; two in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Four were from Auckland, and five were from Canterbury.

The death total is now at 911, with the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths at 13.

Of the new cases, Auckland's case numbers have risen with 3,388 today. Elsewhere, Waikato has 664, Northland has 243 and Bay of Plenty has 261. Tai Rāwhiti continues to be the region recording the lowest new numbers, with 84 today. Canterbury (1,364) and Southern (920) follow on after Auckland with the second and third highest new case numbers.

There are now 1,019,292 confirmed cases since the pandemic's beginning, and 52,722 active cases. Some 84 cases were detected at the border.

Of the 398 hospitalisations, there are 175 people across the three Auckland DHBs. Tai Rāwhiti and Whanganui have recorded no cases in hospital, and Wairarapa has recorded two. The average of current hospitalisations is now 60.