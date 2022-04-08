Covid-19: Adolescent among Covid deaths today

The Ministry of Health has recorded 9,906 new community cases, showing a decline in daily cases and also the seven-day rolling average. Compared with last Friday's seven-day rolling average of 14,171, today's average is 11,281.

There are also 10 Covid-19 related deaths reported today, which includes people who have died over the past 15 days. This takes the total of publicly reported deaths to 466, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 16.

Of the deaths, half were female and the other half were male. Two people were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, two from the Lakes DHB, three from Wellington and two from Canterbury. One person was aged between 10 and 19, two in their 40s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s and one over 90.

Of the new community cases today, there are 492 in Northland, 1,804 in Auckland, 833 in Waikato, 442 in Bay of Plenty, 217 in Lakes, 434 in Hawke's Bay, 531 in Mid Central, 257 in Whanganui, 317 in Taranaki, 108 in Tai Rāwhiti, 91 in Wairarapa, 670 in Capital and Coast, 331 in Hutt Valley, 374 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,628 in Canterbury, 182 in South Canterbury, 1,110 in Southern and 82 in West Coast DHBs. Just three cases are of unknown location.

Some 69 cases were also detected at the border, and the active case total is now at 78,942.

Hospitalisations have declined slightly from yesterday's reported 639, with 626 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care being reported today. Of these, 30 are in Northland, 96 in Waitematā, 117 in Counties Manukau, 106 in Auckland, 63 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, nine in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 14 in Hawke's Bay, 12 in Taranaki, eight in Whanganui, 25 in Mid Central, nine in Hutt Valley, 19 in Capital & Coast, two in Wairarapa, nine in Nelson-Marlborough, 41 in Canterbury, five in South Canterbury, and 23 in Southern hospitals.

Some 19 people are in intensive care units, a drop from yesterday's 29 cases.

There were also 83 first doses, 189 second doses, 24 third primary doses, 2,263 booster doses, 82 paediatric first doses and 1,222 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.