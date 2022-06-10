Covid-19: Almost 7,000 cases, 10 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,297 new community cases and 10 Covid-19 related deaths today.

All of the reported deaths today happened within the past five days. Of these people, eight were women and two were men. One was from Northland; four were from the Auckland region; one was from Waikato; one was from Wairarapa; one was from the Wellington region; one was from Canterbury, and one was from the Southern region. One person was in their 50s; five were in their 80s; and four were aged over 90.

The death total is now 1,303 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,075 – last Friday it was 6,850.

Of the new cases, there are 1,982 cases to report throughout Auckland. Elsewhere, there are 154 in Northland, 37 in Tai Rāwhiti, 298 in Hutt Valley, 935 in Canterbury, 498 in Southern and 98 in Lakes. Just five cases are of unknown location.

The active total of cases is now 42,511 and 1,222,199 cases have been confirmed throughout the country since the pandemic began. Some 86 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisations are at 361 today, down from 393 yesterday. The average age of current hospitalisations is now 61, with nine people in intensive care units. There are a total of 143 hospitalisations across the three Auckland DHBs, with 19 in Capital Coast, two in Whanganui, 28 in Southern, and 48 in Canterbury. West Coast is the only region to have zero hospitalisations.

The full report from the Ministry of Health can be found here.