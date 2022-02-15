Covid-19 Analyst: Māori ahead with booster shots

Māori Covid-19 analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui says Māori booster numbers are on the rise but warns Māoridom isn't out of the danger zone just yet.

"The booster gives additional protection and that protection lasts longer than double vaccination against Delta."

More than one million New Zealanders are eligible to get their booster shot, taking advantage of the government's vaccine booster interval shortened to three months.

"With the government changing the wait time for boosters from four to three months, Māori boosters are going at a quicker rate before Pākehā," Taonui says.

Getting vaccinated while pregnant

After seeking medical advice mother-to-be for the second time Mareana Te Raukura Tume-McGuckin will get the booster before the baby's May due date.

But she says, "I haven't decided yet if I want to get my son vaccinated because he is still growing up and had four immunisations."

Tume-McGuckin admits she and her partner are optimistic their four-year-old will be vaccinated when he turns five.

But she wonders, "Is it actually safe for me being hapū and having that many vaccinations while hapū? However, if that's something that is going to protect me and my whānau then, of course, I'm going to be open to it."

Many Māori parents have had their vaccinations and their booster shots but are choosing to not vaccinate their tamariki. Taonui says that's happening because misinformation is making them nervous. He says the number of Māori receiving their booster is on the rise but warns inaccurate information will have a negative outcome for Māori long term.

"That vaccine hesitancy is historical mistrust with the government, health system and mistrust in schools and that's well placed. But the urgency is that tamariki Māori aged under 12 years old make up 58% of tamariki hospitalised," Taonui says.

Taonui encourages Māori to make a decision soon before time runs out.