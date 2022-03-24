Covid-19: Auckland Hospital numbers drop; 18,423 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 18,423 new community cases of Covid-19, and hospitalisations have dropped again today.

There are also 11 Covid-19 related deaths being reported. Two are from Auckland, two from Bay of Plenty, six from Waikato and one in Wellington. One of these was in their 50s, another in their 70s, four in their 80s and four in their 90s. Six were men and five were women. No further comment will be made, the ministry says.

Of the new community cases, there are 674in Northland, 3629 in Auckland, 11643 in Waikato, 987 in Bay of Plenty, 483 in Lakes, 1055 in Hawke's Bay, 876 in Mid Central, 313 in Whanganui, 655 in Taranaki, 326 in Tairāwhiti, 249 in Wairarapa, 1200 in Capital and Coast, 627 in Hutt Valley, 709 in Nelson-Marlborough, 3150 in Canterbury, 319 in South Canterbury, 1459 in Southern and 57 in West Coast DHBs. There are twelve cases of unknown location.

Some 44 cases were also detected at the border today.

The active case total is now at 118,631

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped down to 913, from yesterday's reported 960. The Auckland DHB's three hospitals have dropped the most with 148 in North Shore, 207 in Middlemore and 159 in Auckland, the latter hospital of which was at 201 yesterday.

Of the rest, 22 are in Northland, 82 in Waikato, 39 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Lakes, four in Tairāwhiti, 40 in Hawke's Bay, 16 in Taranaki, three in Whanganui, 23 in Mid Central, 17 in Hutt Valley, 43 in Capital & Coast, seven in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 51 in Canterbury, three in South Canterbury and 22 in Southern. Some 28 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 216 first doses, 336 second doses, 23 third primary doses, 3,694 booster doses, 196 paediatric first doses and 4,241 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.