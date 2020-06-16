Covid-19 is back

The Ministry of Health says there are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield says two women from the same whānau have tested positive. They arrived from the UK on June 7.

They were in managed isolation and had been granted an exemption to complete their isolation. He confirmed there was a protection plan.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says that the two unnamed women are in a Wellington hotel. Their family has requested privacy. The women travelled from the UK to Doha in the UAE. Their flight then went through to Brisbane and landed in Auckland. Dr Bloomfield says the Australian government has been notified.

Compassionate exemptions are only granted if an extensive risk management plan for the applicants are established.