COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop - 4:30pm Newsbreak

- 29 new cases and 6 probable cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 1239. 14 people are in hospital, 4 people are in ICU. 317 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 100 are Māori, and 46 are Pacific Islanders. Nearly 4000 tests were completed yesterday.

- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that as of midnight tonight, every New Zealander returning home from overseas will be required to quarantine in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days.

- Winston Peters is pushing for the General Elections to be held in November 21, two months out from the current set date. The New Zealand First leader says the nation will still be dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.