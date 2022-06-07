Covid-19: Case numbers under 10,000 over past two days

Over the past two days during Queen’s Birthday Weekend, the Ministry of Health has reported over 10,000 new cases and 14 Covid-related deaths.

Today’s reported deaths include seven recorded yesterday and seven recorded today. The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is 1,243 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 10.

Of these people, eight were men and six were women. One was from Northland; two were from the Auckland region; one was from Waikato; one was from Taranaki; five were from Canterbury and four were from the Southern region. Two people were in their 50s; one was in their 60s; four were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases today is 6,202 – last Monday, it was 6,885.

Of the 10,191 cases reported over the past two days, Auckland is recording 2,997 new cases. Elsewhere, there are 51 from Tai Rāwhiti, 152 in Lakes, 248 in Northland, 401 in Nelson Marlborough, 1,704 in Canterbury and 126 in West Coast. Just two cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are at 371. There are 144 across all three Auckland DHBs. Elsewhere, there is one each in Tai Rāwhiti and Whanganui, 21 in Capital and Coast, 32 in Southern and 10 in Hawke’s Bay. Some nine people are in intensive care units.

Over the past two days, 111 imported cases have been detected. There are 43,398 active cases and 1,200,706 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

