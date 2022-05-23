Covid-19: Cases dropping; nine deaths confirmed

The Ministry of Health is reporting 6,000 new community cases and nine Covid-19 related deaths today.

The death total is 1,064 after today's deaths and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the deaths reported today, eight were female and one was male. One was from the Auckland region, two were from Taranaki, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Wellington and two from Canterbury. One person was in their 30s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Of today's cases, Auckland has dropped near the 2,000 mark (2,053) today, whereas in recent days it was over 3,000. Elsewhere, Tai Rāwhiti has recorded the lowest with 27 new cases, followed by Wairarapa (45), West Coast (62), and Lakes (77). Canterbury has recorded under 1,000 new cases today (878), the first time in a while. Southern is at 461. The seven-day rolling average of new cases today is 7,712 - last week it was 7,702.

The active case total is now 53,964, and the confirmed total at 1,100,701. Some 58 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 363 today. Of the three Auckland DHBs, Auckland has dropped to 66, while Waitematā has 40 and Counties Manukau has 35. Elsewhere, Northland has eight, Canterbury has 56, Tai Rāhwiti has one, and West Coast & Lakes DHBs have two cases in hospital. Some 14 people are in intensive care units.

The full list of data from the ministry's report can be found on their website.