Covid-19 cases hit 102; daily record

The Ministry of Health is reporting 102 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 94 in Auckland and eight in Waikato.

The new cases in the Waikato are all in Te Awamutu. Seven have already been linked to known cases, and the Public Health team plans to talk to the remaining case today.

One of the Waikato cases was permitted to travel to Hawke’s Bay last Friday before becoming a confirmed case. The person returned to Te Awamutu before testing positive.

Both contacts have been tested and have returned negative day six results.

As at 10 am, 62 of the cases are linked - including 30 household contacts - and 40 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

The ministry says the sharp rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19, and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.

This takes the total in the current outbreak to 2,260.

One previously reported community case has been reclassified as not a case. A further case identified at the border has been reclassified as under investigation. The two cases have been removed from the case total.

The ministry says the number of cases here may sometimes differ from those reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframe and reclassifications.

Some 1,363 of 2,179 people in Auckland with Covid-19 have now recovered, as well as 10 people of Waikato's 64 cases.

The number of unlinked cases from the past 14 days rises to 199.

There are 46 people in hospital with Covid-19. There are seven in North Shore, 14 in Middlemore, 24 in Auckland and one in Waikato hospitals. There are seven people in ICU or high-dependency units.

Allied health professionals

The Ministry says it has updated its guidance for Allied Health professionals working in settings outside DHBs, clarifying they can all provide services under alert level 3.



There are more than 43 different allied health professions which include physiotherapists, chiropractors and osteopaths.



The ministry has worked with the sector on maintaining a balance between protecting patients and maintaining their general wellbeing. The change will enable roughly 2000 allied health professionals in Auckland alone to continue to see patients, ensuring more people are treated in the community, and preventing some trips to primary care or hospital settings.



Even though these alert level 3 barriers have now been removed, providers must still screen patients, and practice all Covid-19 measures such as appropriate distancing, strict use of infection, prevention and control measures, PPE use and scanning in.

Providers should also continue to offer telehealth services if this is an appropriate alternative.

Auckland update

Focused testing continues in suburbs in Auckland with higher positivity rates where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

Health officials encourage people with symptoms, even if they are mild symptoms, and even if they are vaccinated, in New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale, Redvale, and Bayswater to get tested as soon as possible and isolate until they receive a negative result

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit here.



For all testing locations nationwide, visit here.

Auckland Regional Public Health is supporting 151 Covid-19 cases in the community, across 87 households, to safely isolate at home.



Home isolation is part of an interim model initially involving a limited number of people and gives time for primary care such as GPs to be ready to take on case management.