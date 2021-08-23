Covid-19 cases hit 107; community cases up 33 in Tāmaki, 2 in Pōneke

Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19 have been found around New Zealand today according to a statement from the Ministry of Health; 33 are in Auckland and two are in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the community outbreak has now hit 107.

The ministry says all of the cases have or are being transferred to a managed isolation hotel, under infection prevention and control procedures. That includes the use of PPE.

It says it’s not unexpected to see a rise in daily case numbers "at this stage".

At its peak last year, New Zealand had a daily total of 89 new cases.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 99 and Wellington’s number of community cases has increased to eight.

Of the 107 cases in the cluster, 72 are already epidemiologically linked to other community cases identified in the outbreak.

The ministry says Investigations are underway to figure out how the remaining 35 cases came about.

'Most have a plausible link on initial assessment, for example, people were at a location of interest.' it said

ESR continues to run genome sequencing on cases.

MoH reported three new Covid-19 cases in MIQ.

The government press conference addressing today's case numbers will be streamed at 4 P.M. on teaomaori.news and on the Te Ao Māori News facebook page.