Covid-19: Cases increase again, 18 deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting 8,436 new community cases and 18 Covid-related deaths on the last day of May.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,885 – last Monday, it was 7,507.

The deaths announced today take the death total to 1,172. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths has increased by one, to 14 today.

Of the deaths, 10were male and eight were female. Three were from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from Mid Central, two from Nelson Marlborough, three from Canterbury, two from West Coast, and two from the Southern region. One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and six were over 90.

Of the new cases today, Auckland is back over 2,000 new cases today (2,746). Elsewhere, Tai Rāwhiti is the lowest recorded region of case numbers (58) with Wairarapa (63) following. In other DHBs, Waikato has 679, Lakes has 115, Canterbury has 1,285 and Northland has 247.

Some 79 imported cases were also detected.

There are now 48,179 active cases and 1,157,308 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Hospitalisations have dropped from 403 yesterday to 389 today. Increases are in Counties Manukau (29) and Auckland (62), while Waitematā has 41. Elsewhere, West Coast has one hospitalisation, Tai Rāwhiti has six, Canterbury has 60, Waikato has 27 and Whanganui has three. Some nine people are in intensive care units.