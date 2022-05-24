Covid-19: Cases increase, hospitalisations drop

The Ministry of Health is reporting 8,435 new community cases and 15 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The deaths today take the total to 1,079 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

Of the deaths, nine were female and six were male. Three were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, two from the Wellington region, one from Nelson-Marlborough, four from Canterbury and three from Southern. One person was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

The seven-day rolling average of reported cases is 7,507 - last Tuesday, it was 7,795. There are 52,527 active cases, and 1,109,144 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Some 65 imported cases were detected.

Of the new cases, Auckland has 2,807 today. Canterbury has increased from yesterday's 878 to 1,255 today. Southern has recorded 659 new cases. Tai Rāwhiti has 59, Wairarapa has 85 and West Coast has 79. Only two cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 327 today. compared with yesterday's 363. There are 123 people in hospital with Covid-19 across the three Auckland DHBs (34 in Waitematā, 23 in Counties Manukau, 66 in Auckland). Tai Rāwhiti has zero hospitalisations again, while Canterbury has 47, West Coast has two and Southenr has 32. Some 10 people are in intensive care units, and the average of current hospitalisations is 60.