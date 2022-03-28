Covid-19: Cases just over 12,000; 11 related deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 12,822 new Covid-19 community cases today, along with 11 Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the publicly reported deaths of those with the virus to 269.

Of the deaths, seven were men and two were women. Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three in their 90s. Two were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from Mid Central and Nelson-Marlborough.

Of the new community cases, there are 445 in Northland, 2300 in Auckland, 1215 in Waikato, 701 in Bay of Plenty, 728 in Lakes, 701 in Hawke's Bay, 728 in Mid Central, 291 in Whanganui, 544 in Taranaki, 179 in Tairāwhiti, 176 in Wairarapa, 918 in Capital and Coast, 498 in Hutt Valley, 506 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2119 in Canterbury, 235 in South Canterbury, 235 in Southern and 32 in West Coast DHBs. Just five cases are of unknown location.

Some 52 cases were detected at the border, and the active case total is now 112,701.

The total of those in hospital with Covid-19 is now at 861. Of those, 32 are in Northland, 141 in North Shore, 188 in Middlemore, 144 in Auckland, 77 in Waikato, 40 in Bay of Plenty, eight in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 40 in Hawke's Bay, 14 in Taranaki, five in Whanganui, 23 in Mid Central, 17 in Hutt Valley, 31 in Capital & Coast, one in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 53 in Canterbury, four in South Canterbury, two in West Coast and 24 in Southern hospitals. Some 21 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 31 first doses, 87 second doses, 1 third primary dose, 1,101 booster doses, 113 paediatric first doses and 2,756 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.