COVID-19 cases reach 1106, 241 have recovered

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,160 after rising 54 overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the new cases are made up of 32 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

There have been no additional deaths and 241 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 12 people remain in hospital today, including four in intensive care located in Wellington, Watemata, Counties-Manukau and the Southern District Health Boards.

One of those patients is in critical condition and one person has been discharged from hospital since yesterday.

People who identify as Māori make up 7.8 percent of cases, equalling 91 in total. Pacific people make up 3.4 percent or 40 cases, European make up 73.3 percent or 850 cases and Asian people make up 8.5 percent of cases or 99.

Dr Bloomfield says the proportion of cases that have a direct link to overseas travel continues to drop.

“Forty-two percent of cases have a direct link to overseas travel, 41 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and two percent are confirmed as community transmission.”

On average 3,063 tests are being processed per day. So far 42,826 tests have been processed in total. Yesterday 2,908 tests were completed.

Dr Bloomfield says, “Test capacity continues to increase. As of today, we have enough tests on shore to do 44,000 tests and that will be up to 60,000 by the end of this week.”