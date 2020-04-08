COVID-19 cases reach 1210, almost 300 have recovered

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1210, after rising 50 overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the new cases are made up of 26 confirmed cases and ­­24 probable cases.

There have been no additional deaths and 282 people have recovered from the infection, up 41 from yesterday, says Dr Bloomfield.

Patients in hospital

Twelve people remain in hospital today, including four in intensive care located in Wellington, Waitemata, Counties-Manukau and the Southern District Health Boards.

“Two of those people are in a critical condition,” he says.

Forty-one percent of cases have a direct link to overseas travel while 43 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and two percent are confirmed as community transmission.

“We are still investigating four percent of cases,” says Dr Bloomfield.

On average 3,343 tests are being processed per day and yesterday 4,098 tests were completed.

So far 46,875 tests have been processed in total.

Ethnicity breakdown of people who have been tested

Dr Bloomfield says information is being collated to provide the ethnicity of people who've been tested for COVID-19.

Out of the 35,000 who they have information on, 13.6 percent are Māori, 7.8 percent are Pacifica, 12 percent are Asian, European are 64.2 percent and Middle Eastern and Latin American people make up two percent.

There are still 12 significant clusters including the Marist College cluster in Auckland with 84 cases, the Matamata cluster with 84 and wedding in Bluff with 81 .

Dr Bloomfield says the testing capacity is increasing and there is enough stock in the country for 50,000 tests.