Covid-19 cases reach 451, two patients in intensive care

The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has increased by 83 today bringing the total number of cases to 451.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black announced at parliament today that the new cases were made up of 78 new confirmed cases and five probable cases.

“There are 50 individuals who we can confirm have recovered,” she said.

She says there are 12 patients in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

“One on a ventilator and for privacy reasons I won’t be providing details on these two cases.”

There are three patients in Wellington Regional Hospital, two in Nelson Hospital, two in Whangarei Hospital and one each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth Hospitals.

Stuart-Black says the average daily number of tests being processed is 1,613.

