COVID-19 cases in South Is surpass Auckland numbers - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Updates today show there are 118 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern region of New Zealand, surpassing the number of cases in Auckland. The alarming rise has iwi and Māori organisations doing all they can to ensure families across the South Island are supported.

- Police Commissioner Mike Bush says those who flout lockdown laws will be arrested and consistent breaches will be prosecuted.

- More police officers have been deployed to the Far North to make sure people are following the COVID-19 lockdown rules.