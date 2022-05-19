Covid-19: Cases stay under 10,000, five deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,091 new cases and five Covid-19 related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7,981 – last Thursday it was 7,533.

The death total is now 1,022 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

Of those who died, four were women and one was a man. One was from the Wellington region; one from Bay of Plenty, and three from Southern. One person was in their seventies, and four people were in their 80s.

Of the new cases, Auckland continues to record the highest number with 3,233 today. Elsewhere, there are 260 in Northland, 986 in Waikato, 291 in Bay of Plenty, 175 in lakes, 303 in Hawke's Bay, 281 in Mid Central, 124 in Whanganui and 265 in Taranaki. 82 in Tai Rāwhiti, 83 in Wairarapa, 595 in Capital and Coast, 250 in Hutt Valley, 265 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,317 in Canterbury, 130 in South Canterbury, 637 in Southern and 103 in West Coast DHBs. Just one case is of an unknown location.

The active case total is now 55,852, and a total of 1,075,177 cases since the pandemic began have been recorded. Some 90 imported cases have been detected.

Hospitalisations are now at 411 today. For the three Auckland DHBs, Waitematā is at 50, Counties Manukau at 49 and Auckland at 96. Wairarapa continues to have zero cases in hospital. Canterbury has 48, Southern has 25, Waikato has 30 and Capital and Coast has 20. Some 12 people are in intensive care units.