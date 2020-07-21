Covid-19 causes continued medication shortage

The head of the Māori Pharmacists Association says his chemists were warned that Covid would cause a medicine shortage.

“We were actually warned that there would be issues with supply,” Kevin Pewhairangi says.

“It’s close to three months now and we’ve almost got to the end of our supply chain.”

The shortage means that chemists are now rationing out pharmaceuticals.

“Right from the get-go, paracetamol was at the top of the list (of scarce medicines), just because of its high use,” Pewhairangi says.

Kevin Pewhairangi the medicine man - Photo / File

But he says that they have been able to manage the scarcity by dispensing monthly, and in smaller amounts.

“But there have been supplier issues, with other medications, some really common, some oral contraceptive pills.”

Pharmac buys medicines from overseas manufacturers and then subsidises those medicines to be dispensed through chemists. Pewhairangi says that these manufacturers are bound by contract to supply these medicines but they are short of raw materials.

The Coalition government is due to announce another tranche of funding to address this shortage.