COVID-19 claims two further lives in Aotearoa

Today the Ministry of Health has reported two further deaths linked to COVID-19, a male in his 80s in Wellington and a male in his 70s in Christchurch. NZ now has four deaths associated with COVID-19.

The Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced that both deaths occurred in older individuals with underlying health conditions and both are also linked to existing COVID-19 clusters.

"As we have said previously, this can be a very serious disease, particularly for elderly people and also those with underlying health conditions."

The first person is a man in his 80s who died in Wellington Public Hospital yesterday. He had a link to an established cluster. He first became ill on 26 March and was admitted to hospital two days later.

The second iperson is a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital in Christchurch yesterday. He was one of a group of 20 residents transferred from Rosewood Resthome to Burwood Hospital.

"Due to the underlying vulnerabilities of this group, we cannot rule out further serious illness or deaths."

The number of New Zealanders lost to COVID-19 includes a woman in her 70s from the West Coast who passed away on Sunday 29 March and a woman in her 90s from Christchurch who passed away on Friday 9 April.

Total number of Māori and Pacific

As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases amongst Māori is 110, that is a rise of 7 cases. The number of Pacific cases is 54 and has also seen a rise of 2 cases.

Total cases reach 1,312

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand currently sits at 1,312, with 29 new cases announced today consisting of 20 new confirmed cases and nine probable.

There are 442 cases who have recovered.

Patients in hospital

There are 15 people in hospital, in addition to the Burwood Hospital group. That total includes five in ICU, one each in Wellington, Middlemore, Hawke’s Bay, Dunedin and North Shore. One of these ICU patients in Dunedin is in a critical condition.

Clusters

Three of the four deaths to date are linked to clusters.

The Ministry of Health says there are 13 significant clusters as of today. The three largest clusters are Matamata (70), Bluff (85) and Marist College (85). The new cluster is an aged residential care facility in Christchurch, the George Manning.



Additionally, there are two larger Auckland clusters which had not previously been named.

The first is an outbreak in the community which has resulted in cases at a Spectrum facility providing daycare to individuals with an intellectual disability.



The second was linked to a private party to celebrate an event in Auckland. There have been 35 cases linked to this cluster, the Ministry says.