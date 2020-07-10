Covid-19 Community Fund scores more for women and girls

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says that Covid-19 Community Fund for women and girls will be doubled to $2 million.

Some 155 community groups nationwide were given the green light for new funding to help support services to address single mothers who have lost their jobs, mental health services support for women experiencing violence; kaupapa Māori services; essential supplies such as food, nappies, period products, and blankets for marginalised women and girls; support for retraining; as well as increased support for volunteers that support women and girls.

Despite the added funding, Ngāpuhi runanga chair Mere Mangu, an advocate for wahine Māori, says the government's announcement, offering help for women over Covid-19 is just an excuse. She says the impact of poverty on women was already there before the pandemic.