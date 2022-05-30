Covid-19: Five deaths, 10 in ICU

The Ministry of Health is reporting 5,863 new community cases and five Covid-19 related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,881 – last Monday, it was 7,712.

Of the deaths being reported today, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Taranaki, one from Canterbury, and one was the Southern region. One person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was over 90. Three were male and two were female.

The death total is at 1,154 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths at 13.

Of today's cases, Auckland's new cases are under 2,000 (1,923). Elsewhere, Canterbury has 910, Southern has 365, West Coast has 83, Tai Rāwhiti has 33 and Whanganui has 51.

The active case total today is 48,153 and 1,148,905 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began. Some 52 imported cases were also detected.

Hospitalisations have crept back up from yesterday's 383 to today's 403. West Coast is the only DHB recording zero hospitalisations with Covid-19. Some 132 people are in hospital across the three Auckland DHBs. Elsewhere, Tai Rāwhiti, Hutt Valley and Lakes have five, Whanganui has two, Canterbury has 70 and Southern has 30. Some 10 people are in intensive care units.