Covid-19: Five more deaths reported, 4,413 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 4,413 new community cases and five Covid-related deaths today.

The deaths occurred within the past five days. Two were women and three were men. One person was in their 60s; two were in their 70s; one was in their 80s, and one was aged over 90. Two were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, and one from Canterbury.

The total number of reported deaths with Covid-19 is now at 1,325 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the new cases reported today, Auckland has 1,312, Te Tai Rāwhiti 17, Wairarapa 39, Canterbury 678, Northland 101 and Southern 353.

The location of three cases is unknown.

There are 352 people in hospital with 128 in Auckland hospitals. Southern has 21 cases, Waikato 33, Nelson-Marlborough eight and South Canterbury four. Nine people are in intensive care and the average age of current hospitalisations is 62 years.

The current total of active cases is 41,433 and 1,236,398 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. There were also 68 imported cases today.

