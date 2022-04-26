Covid-19: Four deaths, 16 in intensive care

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,380 new community cases and four Covid-19 related deaths today.

Two of the dead were men and two women. Two deaths were from Taranaki and the other two in Canterbury, with two in their 70s and the other two over the age of 90. The death total is now at 687, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths 12.

Of the new cases, today's seven-day rolling average is at 8,085, compared to last Monday's average of 7,585. There are 21 in Northland, 1,667 in the Auckland region, 395 in Waikato, 188 in Bay of Plenty, 113 in Lakes, 168 in Hawke's Bay, 222 in Mid Central, 71 in Whanganui, 184 in Taranaki, 53 in Tai Rāwhiti, 77 in Wairarapa, 387 in Capital and Coast, 203 in Hutt Valley, 223 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,099 in Canterbury, 172 in South Canterbury, 864 in Southern and 71 in West Coast DHBs. Just one case is of unknown location.

The number of active cases is now at 56,571. Some 62 cases were also detected at the border

Hospitalisations are at 508 today. Of these, 42 are in Northland, 78 in Waitematā, 71 in Counties Manukau, 87 in Auckland, 34 in Waikato, 21 in Bay of Plenty, five in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti, 13 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, five in Whanganui, three in Mid Central, 13 in Hutt Valley, 11 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, eight in Nelson-Marlborough, 66 in Canterbury, six in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 29 in Southern hospitals. Some 16 people are in intensive care units.

There were also four first doses, 10 second doses, 182 booster doses, 17 paediatric first doses and 142 paediatric second doses administered around the country yesterday.