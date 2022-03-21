Covid-19 hospitalisations reach 1,000; 14,463 new cases

A new record has now been reached, with exactly 1,000 people with Covid-19 being hospitalised, the Ministry of Health said today.

There are also 14,463 new community cases of the virus and nine Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths being reported, five are from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Wairarapa and one from Bay of Plenty. Of these, one was in their 20s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and four in their nineties, five of which were men and four were women.

The number of active cases is now at 119,860.

Some 32 cases were detected at the border.

Of the new community cases, there are 422 in Northland, 3279 in Auckland, 1401 in Waikato, 893 in Bay of Plenty, 457 in Lakes, 796 in Hawke's Bay, 657 in Mid Central, 209 in Whanganui, 473 in Taranaki, 259 in Tairāwhiti, 222 in Wairarapa, 951 in Capital and Coast, 583 in Hutt Valley, 404 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2267 in Canterbury, 191 in South Canterbury, 950 in Southern and 39 in West Coast DHBs. Just ten are of unknown location.

Of the 1000 hospitalisations, 33 are in Northland, 173 in North Shore, 221 in Middlemore, 200 in Auckland, 76 in Waikato, 38 in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Lakes, five in Tairāwhiti, 31 in Hawke's Bay, seven in Taranaki, 20 in Mid Central, 23 in Hutt Valley, 51 in Capital & Coast, seven in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 60 in Canterbury, one in South Canterbury and 25 in Southern. Some 33 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 114 first doses, 142 second doses, four third primary doses, 2,244 booster doses, 217 paediatric first doses and 3,177 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.

Later this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be holding a press conference for an update on vaccine mandates and the use of vaccine passes.