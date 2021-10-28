Covid-19 infects 89 new community cases

The Ministry of Health reports 89 new community cases of Covid-19 today, 83 in Auckland, four in Waikato, and the two cases reported yesterday in Christchurch.

Among the Waikato cases, three are in Hamilton and one in Ôtorohanga – and all are contacts of existing cases.

There are now just three cases in Waikato that remain unlinked epidemiologically but they are linked genomically.

Initial test results of two further Tokoroa-based contacts of the Blenheim case are negative. This follows negative initial results from two contacts in the house where the person stayed before travelling to Blenheim.

One further case in Auckland is an MIQ worker and is being investigated to determine whether it is a community or border-related case.

No further cases have been found in Blenheim and Northland.



As of 10 am, 39 of today’s cases are linked - including 26 household contacts - and 50 remain unlinked, with investigations under way.

There are also seven cases detected at the border in managed isolation.

The total in the current outbreak is now at 2,921.

Of yesterday's 74 cases, 28 have had exposure events and 36 people were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Some 37 people are now in hospital with Covid-19. Eight are in Waitematā, 12 in Middlemore and 17 in Auckland hospitals. There are five people in intensive care and the average age of hospitalisations is 45 years old.

Auckland update

The ministry says Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even mild symptoms that might be Covid-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.



This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities is identified as quickly as possible.

Testing is available at GP and urgent care clinics. Their locations are listed on the Healthpoint website.

Some 288 Covid-19 cases are being supported by public health officials to safely isolate at home.

Vaccination update

Around the country yesterday 39,220 doses of vaccines were administered; 10,908 first doses and 28,312 people second doses.

Eligible Māori vaccination rates have now reached 70% for first doses (400,403) and 50% of Māori (285.593) are fully vaccinated.

Across Auckland 10,863 doses were administered; 2,671 first doses, and 8,197 Aucklanders became fully vaccinated.