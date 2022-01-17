Covid-19 jab for 5-11-year-old tamariki starts today

More than 120,000 doses of the child Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around Aotearoa as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today.

The Covid-19 vaccine used for tamariki has a lower dose and smaller volume than the adult vaccine and is administered using a smaller needle. To be fully immunised against Covid-19 a child needs to get two doses of the vaccine, to be given at least eight weeks apart.

The vaccine sites include walk-in clinics, drive-throughs, hauora providers, community pharmacies, and general practices; appointments can be made at bookmyvaccine.nz. The number of centres will increase over the coming weeks. bookmyvaccine.nz

A programme of Māori-designed initiatives will ensure all whānau can access vaccination, with special events and activities in rohe throughout the country. There will also be a number of Pasifika-led initiatives.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families along to our vaccination centres, and will have activities available to help make children feel more comfortable and keep them busy, like word finders, colouring-in, stickers and certificates," Auckland's Covid-19 vaccination programme clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan said. "All our staff have been specially trained in childhood immunisations and are ready to answer any questions from parents or kids."

Protect tamariki

“Getting vaccinated now is a great way to help protect tamariki before they go back to school. The evidence shows while children may have milder symptoms, some will still get very sick and end up in hospital if they do get Covid-19. Getting vaccinated also helps to prevent them from passing it on to more vulnerable members of the whānau, such as babies and elderly family members.

“If parents are due for their boosters, they can get them done at the same time to help provide reassurance.”

Starship paediatric consultant Dr Jin Russell, who's been involved in providing expert advice on protecting children from Covid-19 to the Ministry of Health, says the facts around the efficacy of the vaccine for Tamariki are clear.

"We now have real-world safety data from over eight million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered to five-to-11-year-old children in the United States. I have confidence the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children."

Dr Russell says the best thing a parent can do to prepare their children to be immunised is to talk to them about what is going to happen.

Protect whānau

“Tell them there will be a small needle and that they will feel a sharp scratch or sting briefly but then it will be over. They may have a sore arm, fever, headache or feel tired afterwards," Dr Russell says.

“A key thing is to tell them why they are going to be vaccinated. I say to my boys, you are going to be vaccinated to protect yourself against Covid-19, and to protect our family, your grandparents, our community, and other kids at school who may be more at risk from Covid-19 if they catch it.

“It is also important that as a parent you stay calm and reassuring as children take their emotional cues from parents and caregivers. If you can, make a plan to do something fun afterwards so they have something to look forward to,” Dr Russell advises.

To find out which centres are offering the child Pfizer vaccine this week visit the Unite Against Covid website. Parents and caregivers can book online at BookMyVaccine.nz or make a whānau booking by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. Many general practices are offering child vaccinations for enrolled patients. The mnistry suggests whānau should contact their GP to see if they're offering the service.