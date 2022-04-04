Covid-19 leader says getting Covid made her fear for kaumātua

Since April 2020, Tia Ashby has led the Ngāpuhi Covid-19 response team based in Kaikohe. Now, she personally knows the impact of the illness after contracting Covid-19 last week and is at the tail end of her recovery.

“My experience with Covid, for the first few days, it felt like a common cold. By about day four, it triggered off asthma symptoms. I haven’t had asthma since I was a child. It wasn’t the best experience getting Covid but now I feel a lot better.”

Ashby says that despite the national health restrictions becoming more relaxed from tomorrow, whānau still needs to be vigilant and can’t afford to be complacent.

From tomorrow, vaccine passes are no longer required and mandates for public service roles, like policing, education, and defence work, will cease. Last week saw the deadliest seven-day period since the outbreak, with 84 deaths recorded.

“It made me appreciate how the virus can actually impact a lot of our kuia and kaumātua, those with underlying health conditions.

"Everyone has a unique response to the virus. It did make me appreciate the importance of prevention – good hand hygiene, wearing masks, and being vaccinated. I had my primary doses and my booster.

"From my perspective, it enabled me to get through the worst of it and it stopped me from going to the hospital.”

She says whānau may not see eye to eye with vaccinations and mandates but it’s important to prioritise protecting those who are the most vulnerable.

“We need to respect one another’s whakaaro on the matter, however, we do need to think about the greater good in the protection of our taonga, which are our kuia and kaumatua.”