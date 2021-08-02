Covid-19 lessons in battle against RSV

New Zealand’s expertise tracking Covid-19 is being applied to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in a $9.8 million project to learn how to stop the spread of respiratory viruses.

The two-year project, Southern Hemisphere Influenza and Vaccine Effectiveness Research and Surveillance V (SHIVERS-V), is led by the University of Auckland in collaboration with the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) and features genomic testing of viruses, the detective work which became routine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With hundreds of cases of RSV being reported around the country, with the majority of those children, Associate Professor Cass Byrnes says New Zealand started to see the explosion of RSV when it opened our borders with Australia.

"We then started seeing RSV so, instead of the usual admissions, we went from having low admissions to really high admissions and in populations we don't usually see."

Researchers will analyse thousands of swabs from patients with respiratory illnesses to discover how respiratory viruses enter and spread within Aotearoa. This will help scientists model outbreaks and, most importantly, help design strategies to prevent them.

New Zealand is uniquely suited to examine the re-introduction and transmission of respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV. The success of New Zealand’s Covid-19 measures has created a novel environment for this ambitious project, and its well-developed systems for tracking health data facilitate population-level research.

The current RSV epidemic is part of a respiratory disease environment unlike any New Zealand has seen before. Sick children are filling hospital wards after Covid-19 social distancing and lockdown restrictions blocked the development of natural immunity to RSV. Scientists are also watching to see what happens next with influenza after Covid restrictions virtually eliminated the latest variant.

Poor areas like Counties Manukau had a high number of RSV cases. That's according to Mahaki Albert, Tikanga Māori adviser for the Counties Manukau District Health Board.

"Words cannot truly do justice. Just in the last month, many hundreds have been into A&E. But we learned a lot from our experiences from last year. We are much more adept at being able to mobilise our people."