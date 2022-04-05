Covid-19 mandates drop lets unvaccinated teachers return; many children still at home

Māori Principals Association president Bruce Jepsen saysit's “really difficult to say” if the Covid-19 pandemic has had an effect on tamariki learning so far but that later on teachers will be able to see if there are any impacts and find ways of addressing them.

“The most important thing is for us to support each other and continue to build relationships around the outcomes for tamariki and kura,” he says.

However, recent education ministry figures have shown attendance at schools last month was just 67 percent, down from 90 percent in February. Decile one and two schools plunged below 50 percent, with Māori and Pasifika students more likely to stay home.

Discussing the future of the education sector in a post-Covid-19 world on Te Ao Tapatahi today, Jepsen said he is proud of the school leaders, teachers and support staff who have been able to adapt in an uncertain time where things are so unpredictable. “They are all mucking in, doing the mahi together.”

The challenges of adapting at short notice to the current education situation are still difficult. Jepsen says people are finding they need to be flexible in the roles that they are working in, with barriers such as “teaching at distance” through lockdowns and self-isolations.

"It’s a landscape that we’ve never been in before and it's taking its toll.”

Today marks the first day in months, that teachers will not be required to be vaccinated, to enter a classroom.

Jepsen says the majority of teachers were vaccinated, so the challenge of returning unvaccinated staff is not a problem but earlier it was “difficult and distressing” for them.

He says lifting the mandate is an opportunity for them to return to the workforce "but those employment decisions will be made on a case by case basis”.

“Schools are very experienced at doing risk assessments, and throughout this pandemic have consulted with the community on the best approach.”