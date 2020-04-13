Covid-19 'massive blow' for Māori tourism

Māori tourism business operators say COVID-19 has had a devastating blow on their operations setting them back millions of dollars.

Tapatahi spoke to two Māori tourism operators, Takurua Mutu and Hinewai Hawaikirangi, about the effect the pandemic has had.

Mutu runs MDA Experiences in Rotorua, which has 57 staff and offers corporate and sporting events, luxury and educational tours, mountain bike hire and cafes at key Rotorua tourism attractions.

He says COVID-19 has brought the company to a "screeching halt".

“We’re looking at millions of dollars worth of cancellations. It’s a massive blow between our events work, which all of our events work is cancelled until the end of the year, to all our luxury tours up until September.”

Mutu says his tour company was down 35 percent leading up to the lockdown.

“That’s had full cancellations right up until aspirationally September, but that’s very aspirational and as we know that’s not very likely at all.”

The company has a large number of staff.

“We are fortunate we‘re able to keep all our staff on at the moment but how long that will last only time will tell.”

Hinewai Hawaikirangi runs Napier Māori Tours, which takes high-end international tourists through the Ōtātara Pā historic reserve and the protected Ahuriri estuary, a biologically diverse gem.

“My response is similar to 'Tak' where we’ve had all cancellations leading even up until a year from today."

She says this is the usual time of year when people would be making bookings for the coming season.

“That’s obviously not happening.”

Both Hawaikirangi and Mutu have received the 12-week wage subsidiary offered by the government.

“We have taken advantage of that opportunity and we were successful. Beyond that, I’m hoping the government will come out with further packages to help the industry, to help tourism and hospitality, because we will be the hardest hit," Hawaikirangi says.

The hope for Hawaikirangi and Mutu is that they will not need to lay off any of their staff members in the future.