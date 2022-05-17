Covid-19: New case numbers under 10,000, 8 deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting 9,843 new cases and eight Covid-19 related deaths today.

The death total is now 986, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is not 16, down from yesterday's 17.

Of the deaths, three people were from the Southern region; two were from Auckland, two were from Northland, and one was from Canterbury. One person was in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Four were women and four were men.

Of today's cases, Auckland has seen a big jump in numbers (3,442). Waikato (792), Bay of Plenty (342), and Capital and Coast (600) have seen slight increases in their case numbers too. West Coast has the lowest (83), Wairarapa follows with 87, and Tai Rāwhiti has recorded 90 new cases today.

Border cases have now been renamed imported cases. The ministry says the change is because, although cases have arrived from overseas, most will be isolating in the community. The ministry is reporting 63 of these today.

The active case number total is now at 54,550, and the confirmed case number total is now 1,056,656.

Hospitalisations are at 421 today. Wairarapa joins Tai Rāwhiti as the only DHBs to record zero cases in hospital with Covid-19. In total, there are 192 cases across all of Auckland's three DHBs in hospital with Covid-19. Canterbury follows with 58. Some 10 people are in intensive care units.