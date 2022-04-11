Covid-19: New cases remain under 10,000

New cases continue to decline as the Ministry of Health has reported 7,592 new community cases of Covid-19.

Compared with the seven-day rolling average last Monday of 13,218, today's average is also declining, with 10,169.

There are 10 Covid-19 related deaths to report today. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is now at 15, and the death total is now at 500.

Of the deaths, five were female and six were male. Three of the deaths were from Auckland, three from Waikato, two from Canterbury and one each from Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Wellington. Two people were in their 60s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s and three over 90.

Auckland nears closer to 1,000 new cases, reporting 1,378 new cases in the region today. Elsewhere, there are 312 in Northland, 667 in Waikato, 309 in Bay of Plenty, 150 in Lakes, 284 in Hawke's Bay, 350 in Mid Central, 138 in Whanganui, 248 in Taranaki, 69 in Tai Rāwhiti, 89 in Wairarapa, 549 in Capital and Coast, 332 in Hutt Valley, 270 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,286 in Canterbury, 153 in South Canterbury, 937 in Southern and 68 in West Coast DHBs. Just three cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations have taken a jump from 604 yesterday to 640 today. Of those, 24 are in Northland, 102 in Waitematā, 102 in Counties Manukau, 111 in Auckland, 63 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, six in Lakes, three in Tairāwhiti, 19 in Hawke's Bay, 11 in Taranaki, 11 in Whanganui, 23 in Mid Central, 16 in Hutt Valley, 16 in Capital & Coast, three in Wairarapa, 13 in Nelson-Marlborough, 46 in Canterbury, six in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 29 in Southern hospitals. Some 23 people are in ICU.

There were also 17 first doses, 85 second doses, 1 third primary doses, 860 booster doses, 44 paediatric first doses and 842 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.