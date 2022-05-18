Covid-19: Nine in ICU, 32 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,570 new cases and 32 Covid-19 related deaths today.

Of today's deaths, which include people who have died over the previous six weeks since 5 April, ten were women and twenty-two were men. Two people were from Northland; nine from the Auckland region; two from Bay of Plenty; two from Taranaki; one from Tairawhiti; four from MidCentral; two from Hawke’s Bay; three from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One person was in their 20s; four people were in their 40s; two were in their 50s; four were in their sixties; nine were in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

The death total is now at 1,017.

As of this morning, the ministry has revealed the following death statistics related to Covid 19.

447 people have died with COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death. Of these, 439 died within 28 days of being reported as a case.

231 people have died with COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death. Of these, 229 died within 28 days of being reported as a case.

161 people, all of whom died within 28 days of being reported as a case, had a cause of death unrelated to COVID-19

138 people who died within 28 days of being reported as a case have yet to be classified. In some instances, the cause of death can take longer to determined, including if it is being investigated by a coroner.



New case info

Of the new cases today, Auckland still records the highest number (3,297). Elsewhere, Northland has 273, Waikato has 742, Hawke's Bay has 304, Southern has 737 and Canterbury has 1,368. Some seven cases are of unknown location.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8,024 – last Wednesday it was 7,533.

The active case total is 56,146 today and 1,066,062 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began. Some 91 imported cases are also being reported.

Hospitalisations are at 425, a slight increase from yesterday. Auckland DHB is reporting 113 people in hospital, while Waitematā has 50 and Counties Manukau has 38. Wairarapa is the only DHB to have no hospitalisations, while Tai Rāwhiti and West Coast are recording two people in hospital. 49 are in Canterbury and 28 are in Southern DHBs. Some nine people are in intensive care units.