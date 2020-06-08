Covid-19 on the way out

The Ministry of Health says there are no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

The ministry was notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that its remaining patient has been symptom-free for 48 hours and is regarded as recovered.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield says this is good news for the person concerned and something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from.



“Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we’ve previously said, vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential."



The last case in Auckland was linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home cluster.

The individual was listed earlier as a probable case but was removed when they tested negative for COVID-19. Then at a later date, when they again became unwell, they tested positive. They were then included in the national tally as a confirmed case.

The person has now been released from isolation.

No new cases in 17 days

Today also marks 17 days since the last new COVID-19 case was reported in New Zealand.



“Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation. Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.”



The number of recovered cases is 1,482 and there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19. He says there are no more deaths to report and the death toll linked to the infection in New Zealand remains at 22.

“Yesterday our laboratories completed 800 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 294,848 - lower testing volumes are regularly observed over weekends.”



The ministry says the testing approach is under constant review.

“New Zealanders can be assured that our capacity remains high and that testing at the border and in our communities will continue to be an essential part of our COVID-19 elimination strategy.”



If people have any respiratory symptoms, they are encouraged to seek advice from Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting tested.