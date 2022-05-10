Covid-19: One million confirmed Covid cases reached

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,173 new cases and 14 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The death total is now at 876, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of the deaths, nine were women and five were men. One person was from Northland, two from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region; six from Canterbury, and one from Southern. Six were in their 70s; three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Today's new cases have taken the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic's beginning past the one million mark, with 1,001,898 cases confirmed. The ministry says the same time as now last year, the confirmed case total was 2,288.

There are 55,475 active cases in the community, and some 78 cases were detected at the border.

Of the new cases, Auckland (2,945) has seen a big jump in its region. Canterbury (1,397) and Southern (889) follow behind Auckland, and Tai Rāwhiti (75) continues its streak of recording the least number of cases of all regions. Some four cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are at 385 today. Of these, Counties Manukau (35) continues to have the lowest hospitalisations of the three Auckland DHBs (43 in Waitematā, 73 in Auckland). Elsewhere, there are nine in Northland, 41 in Waikato, 20 in Bay of Plenty, five in Lakes, two in Tai Rāwhiti, nine in Taranaki, 16 in Hawke's Bay, one in Whanganui, 21 in Mid Central, one in Wairarapa, six in Hutt Valley, 13 in Capital and Coast, eight in Nelson-Marlborough, 49 in Canterbury, three each in South Canterbury, four in West Coast, and 26 in Southern district health boards.

Some 13 people are in intensive care units.